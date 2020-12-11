The following post contains minor spoilers for The Mandalorian.

The Star Wars galaxy is looking more and more like the Star Wars Cinematic Universe.

The just-announced batch of new Star Wars movies and shows includes a ton of interconnected content, like The Mandalorian spinoff series Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, and Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie, about a group of X-wing pilots previously featured in films, comics, and video games. Taking a page from their corporate brethren at Marvel, everything Star Wars is now a part of a larger story.

To spot all the new connections you had to really pay attention during the Star Wars teasers shown at Disney’s Investor Day. For example, only eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed that the upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, would feature a character who is currently starring on The Mandalorian.

That’s Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen. She debuted on The Mandalorian in “Chapter 5 - The Gunslinger,” where she’s described by Mando as “elite mercenary” who “made her name killing for all the top crime syndicates, including the Hutts.” Seemingly left for dead at the end of the episode, she recently returned in Season 2, where she now works for Boba Fett. (Fett saved her life following the events of “Chapter 5.”)

The character wears a very distinctive orange and black helmet. And there are two unmistakable shots of it in the first trailer for The Bad Batch. There’s this one...

Lucasfilm

As well as this one...

Lucasfilm

The helmet and costume are identical to the one worn by Ming-Na Wen in The Mandalorian:

Lucasfilm

The Bad Batch is set shortly after the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That means it takes place some time before the events of The Mandalorian, which is set shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi, so we should expect to see some of the exploits that made Fennec Shand into such a feared mercenary. If you missed it, you can watch the trailer for The Bad Batch here:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is coming to Disney+ in 2021.