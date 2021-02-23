The Classic Video Game ‘Frogger’ Will Become a Game Show

If you have ever dreamed of getting to live inside a video game, to become a brave warrior or a fearless superhero or an unstoppable criminal ... uh ... well, would you settle for being a frog hopping through traffic?

The Peacock streaming service has announced it is going to be turning the classic arcade game Frogger into a new “physical competition series.” The press release on the news says “Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms. The show Frogger brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical Frogger world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami.”

If you would actually like to participate in this game, there’s a website where you can sign up to be a contestant. It says “fans of the classic video game will dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.” It only took 20 extra years, but it looks like Death Race 2000 is finally coming true.

The notion of human beings participating in real-life Frogger inevitably calls to mind the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza uses his prodigious skills at the video game to transfer a Frogger arcade cabinet across a busy Manhattan street.

To be a contestant on Frogger, you need to be at least 18 years old, have a valid U.S. passport, and be willing to go to Australia “for up to three to five potentially nonconsecutive filming weeks from May 22 thru June 26, 2021.” That’s a tough break for folks in the United States who want to pretend they’re a frog and run into the middle of the street.