‘Hamilton’ Trailer: Don’t Throw Away Your Shot to Watch It

After years of teasing a “Hamilfilm,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is almost here. It will premiere on the thematically-appropriate July 4th weekend on Disney+. The film was recorded with the hit show’s original Broadway cast in June of 2016, and supposedly “transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.” Based on the first trailer, which was released today, it looks like the “uniquely intimate way” includes some cameras on the stage with the cast, interspersed with more traditional angles from the perspective of the audience.

Here’s the trailer for Hamilton:

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.

I would have been more interested in seeing a fully realized feature version of Hamilton, just because I think that would look interesting, and I was fortunate enough to see Hamilton on Broadway. Still, when I did see it, it was easily one of the greatest musicals I’d ever seen, and I’m excited to get to revisit those halycon days of the summer of 2016. We didn’t know how good we had it way back when.

Hamilton premires on Disney+ on July 3.