Hayden Christensen Will Play Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Lucasfilm announced a slew of new Star Wars series coming to Disney+ at Disney’s Investor Day. There’s two spinoffs for The Mandalorian — which will apparently combine into some kind of event series to conclude all three series’ stories. There’s Andor, about one of the heroes of Rogue One. There’s a Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff called The Bad Batch, and even a spinoff series for Lando.

But the single biggest Star Wars announcement has to be the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregor as his character from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy billed it as “the rematch of the century” and also revealed that the series is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, when Obi-Wan Kenobi went into hiding and Anakin Skywalker officially became Darth Vader.

On Twitter, the official Star Wars account revealed the official title and logo for the new series, which is called Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Apart from a brief vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this is Christensen’s first role in the Star Wars universe since Revenge of the Sith back in 2005, and his first chance to fully play Darth Vader, as the character only briefly appeared in his full Vader-ness in that movie’s final scenes. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is being directed by Deborah Chow. It is expected to premiere some time in 2022.