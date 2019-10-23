A ‘Hocus Pocus‘ Sequel Is Coming to Disney’s Streaming Service

Hocus Pocus was not a massive success in theaters in 1993, grossing just $39 million in theaters. But it’s developed into one of the most beloved films of its era thanks to kids who grew up watching it endlessly on cable. That tradition continues in 2019 — Freeform is airing the witchy comedy film 30 (yes three zero) times this month alone in honor of Halloween.

It is not shocking, given the cultish love of the film, that Disney is looking to update it in some way. Collider reports that their current plan is to create a Hocus Pocus 2 expressly for the company’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+. A screenplay is currently being developed by Workaholics writer and producer Jen D’Angelo. Supposedly the original cast isn’t on board just yet but...

Sources say that D’Angelo has been tasked with finding a way to bring back the original cast of Bette Midler as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary. None of them are attached at the moment, but the studio is hopeful that they’ll be involved with the sequel in some capacity. Since the project is still in early development at Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, it remains unclear whether they’ll be the main characters, or whether we’ll see them pass the proverbial torch to a new generation of witches.

While typing these words in 1993 would have broken my brain, a legit Hocus Pocus 2 with the original cast involved in some form could be a huge project for Disney+, and precisely the kind of eyeball-drawing film that might draw some audiences away from the competition. Disney+ launches on November 12.