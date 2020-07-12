One of the big reasons Disney acquired 20th Century Fox was to control its extensive library, which it could then leverage on its streaming services, Hulu and Disney+. While Hulu is the company’s home for more adult content, Disney+ is supposed to be the place for families to watch the company‘s big properties like Star Wars and Marvel heroes. Buuuuuut, some of the Marvel heroes appear in fairly adult movies, like the X-Men franchise that was produced by Fox before the company got bought by Disney.

Now, while its audience is hungry for more new content to watch in quarantine, Disney has begun adding the Fox X-Men movies to Disney+. X-Men: Days of Future Past is on there now, which was rated PG-13 by the MPAA for “sequences of intense sci-fi violence and action, some suggestive material, nudity and language.” Yep, nudity — Hugh Jackman’s naked tush, to be exact. And sure, enough, Disney did not remove or cover up Hugh’s Jack(ed)man-buns; they appear in all their glory at around 18 minutes into the film. (Yes, we checked. Journalism demanded it.)

This news comes from a surprising source: Hugh Jackman himself. On Instagram, he posted a picture of his own butt (with a smiley face over it) with the caption “Days of Future Past becomes the first movie to air on Disney+ uncensored. That was my future but let’s be honest ... it’s more like my past.”

Disney+’s previous attempts at censoring its movies drew heavy criticism. A few months ago, fans noticed that they had family-friendly-ized the rom-com Splash (which was originally rated PG!) by adding extra digital hair to shots where star Daryl Hannah’s butt was slightly visible. Is it a double standard? Did they think no one would notice the change in Splash but they would notice the change in X-Men? Has the corporate policy changed? Have they realized people love Hugh Jackman’s perfect posterior? Who knows.

Here’s Hugh Jackman’s original, uh, post. X-Men: Days of Future Past is streaming on Disney+ now. Happy viewing.