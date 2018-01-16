Star Wars: Episode IX isn’t the only thing keeping J.J. Abrams’ head in space. The LOST and Westworld executive producer is headed back to TV to write and create a new series about a family that finds itself “transporting to another land,” with both HBO and Apple reportedly bidding for the project.

Even as negotiations are in early stages (read: neither Apple nor HBO are commenting on the matter), The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Abrams wrote and created the untitled series’ pilot; his first since Fringe in 2008. TVLine refers to the project as Demimonde, but here’s how the new series is described:

The Abrams drama is about a family — consisting of a mother who works as a scientist, her husband and their young daughter — who all get into a terrible car crash. After the mother winds up in a coma, her daughter begins digging through her experiments in the basement and winds up transporting to another land amid a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Her father then follows her into this new world.

HBO and Abrams were previously said to be working with Enemy writer Javier Gullón on interstellar drama Glare, though the new project does not appear to be related. These days, Abrams and Bad Robot are more known for executive producing than writing, as with HBO’s Westworld.

Certainly Apple might continue their push into the scripted space by outbidding HBO, but stay tuned for the latest on Abrams’ new TV project in the meantime.