‘Kraven’ Trailer Promises R-Rated Superhero Mayhem

The most unlikely superhero spinoff perhaps ever arrives this fall, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the longtime Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter.

If nothing else, the new trailer for the Kraven film promises the movie will be R-rated. (According to the film ratings website, the movie is rated R “for strong bloody violence, and language.”) So there’s that.

There’s also ... uh, well there’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson looking extremely jacked as Kraven? The trailer also gives us a pretty good look at the Rhino in the film — not the guy inside a robotic Rhino suit of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but a full-blown muscly dude who looks like he’s got rhino skin.

There’s also Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, and Russell Crowe (sort of sounding like Triumph the Insult Comic Dog to me?) playing Kraven’s father. Check out the trailer for Kraven the Hunter below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well. Kraven’s definitely got that furry Kraven vest!

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter is finally scheduled to open in theaters on December 13, 2024.

