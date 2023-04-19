‘The Mandalorian’: Every Season 3 Finale Easter Egg

That’s a wrap on The Mandalorian Season 3. It was a year of high highs and some lows as well, and a season that really reshaped the Star Wars galaxy moving into Ahsoka and, eventually, Dave Filoni’s big movie that will wrap up the storylines from the various Disney+ Star Wars shows.

If you want to know what happened on The Mandalorian finale and what it means for the future of Star Wars, our latest video is here to help. We’ll break down all the little details, Star Wars secrets, and hidden references you might have missed on this week’s episode, “The Return.” We’ll show you how the new Trooper use different weapons to fight each other, the callback to the Season 1 Mandalorian finale, how the various Imperial ships are inspired by World War II planes that George Lucas loved as a kid. Take a look at all the Easter eggs below:

