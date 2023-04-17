Is ‘The Mandalorian’ About to Reveal a Secret Villain?

Obviously Moff Gideon is a pretty bad dude, and we expect he is going to take on a very important and very villainous role in The Mandalorian finale. But the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 was titled “The Spies.” And yet, there were no obvious spies in it. That suggests that there is still a hidden character or characters who are spies for someone, waiting to be revealed. Could there be a secret villain on The Mandalorian hiding in plain sight?

We think so, and in our latest Star Wars video, we give you a very interesting suspect for that role: The Armorer. This mysterious leader of Din Djarin’s Mandalorian covert seems to want what’s best for Mandalore. But she also knows a lot about Mandalorian history, and it’s very possible she has her own hidden goals — and that she has a secret Star Wars past that has never been revealed. (Hint: It might have to do with those very prominent horns on her helmet.) For our full theory, watch the video below:

