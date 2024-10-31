Marvel 2025 Trailer: All the Little Details You Missed

Marvel just dropped their full 2025 TV slate, including the premiere dates for shows like Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, Ironheart, and Wonder Man.

But the trailer also included some major teases of stuff in those shows, including some things no one saw coming. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we break down the Marvel 2025 TV trailer show by show and scene by scene, and point out all the little details, hidden Easter eggs, and secrets you missed. We’ll talk about the history of the Marvel villain the Hood, and how he could fit into the future of the MCU, talk about what exactly this Spidey animated series is about and how it fits into the MCU (if at all), explore what the Ironheart series could be about, and give you some details on how the Wonder Man show will draw on Simon Williams’ comic book lore.

Watch our full video below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on all of the interesting details in Marvel’s trailer for their 2025 TV series, check out more of our videos below, including one on the state of Sony’s Spider-Man universe after Venom: The Last Dance, our review of Venom: The Last Dance discussing how it used Marvel mega-bad Knull, and one recapping everything you need to know about Venom and his movie franchise prior to Venom: The Last Dance. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. For more details on Marvel’s 2025 TV lineup, go here.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app