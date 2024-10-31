Marvel 2025 Trailer: All the Little Details You Missed

Marvel

Marvel just dropped their full 2025 TV slate, including the premiere dates for shows like Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-ManEyes of WakandaIronheart, and Wonder Man.

But the trailer also included some major teases of stuff in those shows, including some things no one saw coming. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we break down the Marvel 2025 TV trailer show by show and scene by scene, and point out all the little details, hidden Easter eggs, and secrets you missed. We’ll talk about the history of the Marvel villain the Hood, and how he could fit into the future of the MCU, talk about what exactly this Spidey animated series is about and how it fits into the MCU (if at all), explore what the Ironheart series could be about, and give you some details on how the Wonder Man show will draw on Simon Williams’ comic book lore.

Watch our full video below:

Filed Under: Daredevil: Born Again, Disney Plus, Eyes of Wakanda, Ironheart, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wonder Man, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Categories: TV News, Videos

