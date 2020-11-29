Marvel’s New Logo Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

There is a tradition at both Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios of honoring late members of the company’s creative team with elaborate tributes. When Marvel legend Stan Lee passed away in 2018, every single Marvel Comic for weeks and weeks featured a banner in his memory on their covers; the very next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Captain Marvel, reconfigured the studio’s logo into an elaborate celebrate of Lee, featuring images of all his cameos throughout the company’s history.

Marvel Comics did something similar for Chadwick Boseman, the MCU’s Black Panther in four movies, earlier this fall, and now Marvel Studios has followed suit with a special version of the company’s animated logo. The clip focuses on Boseman’s performances, as well as lines from T’Challa’s various MCU appearances, and resolves with the Marvel Studios name in front of Black Panther’s signature purple color — the color of the Heart-Shaped Herb and the energy emitted from T’Challa’s superhero suit — rather than the traditional Marvel red.

The captain on the Instagram video reads simply Long live the King. #WakandaForever.” Watch it below:

It’s a lovely farewell to a beloved actor gone far too young; Boseman passed away earlier this year at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer. The first part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, the limited series WandaVision, premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. It’s still not clear whether Marvel will recast Boseman or replace him with another character as Black Panther in the upcoming Black Panther II.