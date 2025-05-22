Marvel Delays Both ‘Avengers’ Sequels

The Avengers are not returning to theaters as initially planned.

Marvel had previously slated the two Avengers sequels, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars for May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively. Both films have been pushed back from the summer to the holiday season. Their new dates are December 18, 2026 (for Doomsday) and December 17, 2027 (for Secret Wars).

Marvel’s next film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is still scheduled to open this summer on July 25, 2025. The only other upcoming MCU movie with a confirmed release date at this point besides the two Avengers is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That’s currently scheduled for July 31, 2026. In other words, it was originally intended (and presumably carefully planned) to open between Doomsday and Secret Wars. Now, unless Sony and Marvel delay that film as well, it will open before either Avengers sequel.

That could be a major headache for Brand New Day. If the movie was supposed to be set after whatever cliffhanger concludes Doomsday, that could conceivably require major changes to the film’s story. That’s why I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Brand New Day gets delayed now as well. If it’s tied in any significant way to the events of Avengers: Doomsday, it would almost have to be.

With this change, the next Avengers movies will be the only installments of the franchise not to open in either early May or late April. Marvel typically releases their films either in the late winter, the early summer, mid-July, or November. But Sony (in conjunction with Marvel) did release Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters on December 17, 2021, and that movie grossed $1.91 billion worldwide. So perhaps that is a good time for a massive superhero crossover film.

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time as Doctor Doom. The massive cast also includes Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Letitia Wright, Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Tom Hiddleston, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum, as well as the stars of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the recent Thunderbolts*.

