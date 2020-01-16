NBC’s Peacock Streaming Service: What You Need to Know
Because you definitely do not have enough streaming services to choose from already, NBCUniversal is starting another. It’s called Peacock, and we’re starting to get a better sense of exactly what it is beyond a place that will have reruns of The Office and Parks and Recreation.
First of all, there will be three different tiers of the service, each with a different price and different amounts of programming and ads. The basic level is free; the rest cost money. They are:
- Peacock Free: 7,500 hours of programming - no monthly cost
- Peacock Premium: 15,000 hours of programming, live sports, early access to late night shows - $4.99
- Peacock Premium With No Ads: $9.99 for the above without ads.
Comcast and Cox subscribers will get Peacock Premium for free (or the no-ad tier for $5). But what do you get for your money. So far, Peacock will definitely include
- More than 600 films and 400 TV series
- Every Saturday Night Live episode ever
- Premier League soccer (starting in August); the Ryder Cup (September)
- Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics
- New revivals of series like Saved By the Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica
- Every episode of 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, and The Office (in 2021)
- Standup and comedy content from Kevin Hart
- The Universal Pictures and DreamWorks movie libraries
- Brooklyn 99 and Superstore
- Every episode of Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, and Cheers
- Every episode of Will and Grace, Monk,
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dateline, and Heroes
- Select seasons of Top Chef
- New episodes of Days of Our Lives
- An original spy series called Intelligence starring David Schwimmer
- Hitmen, a scripted comedy series starring The Great British Bake-Off’s Mel and Sue
- Every episode of Two and a Half Men
- Every episode of Xena, Warrior Princess and Murder, She Wrote
- New seasons of the Curious George animated series
- The vintage Masters of the Universe and She-Ra cartoons
- A MacGruber series from the creators of the movie
- A new Psych movie (along with the original series)
That last one alone makes it a must try. Peacock launches on April 15 for Comcast subscribers. The rest of us will get our chance to log on starting on July 15.
Gallery — The Best TV Shows Currently Available on Disney+: