Everything New on HBO Max in November 2025

If you have an HBO Max subscription (the price of which is about to go up, by the way) the big new show you can watch in the month of November is I Love LA from creator/star Rachel Sennott, best known from her work in the excellent Shiva Baby and Bottoms and Saturday Night. Her show, per HBO Max, is about “an ambitious friend group navigates life and love in LA.”

Other titles coming to HBO Max in November includes two A24 releases from 2025: Ari Aster’s Eddington, about a mayor and a sheriff feuding in Covid-era America, and Materialists, a romantic comedy from Past Lives director Celine Song. (Past Lives is new on HBO Max next month too, by the way, and that is one of the best films of the decade.) They’ve also got a three-part documentary series about baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, Alex vs Arod.

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in November 2025:

November 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

A United Kingdom

A Woman's Face

Alex Cross (2012)

Backfire

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Betrayed (1954)

Brick Mansions

Crime Wave

Dangerous Liaisons

Deception (1946)

Desperate

Destination Tokyo

Dillinger

Each Dawn I Die

Elf

Four Christmases

Happy Feet

Hellboy (2004)

House of 1000 Corpses

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Invisible Stripes

Johnny Angel

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Monster-In-Law

Murder, My Sweet

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Nocturne

Norm of the North

Objective, Burma!

Out of the Fog

Out of the Past

Puss In Boots

Red Light

Red Riding Hood

Roadblock

Screaming Eagles

Sucker Punch

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Devil's Rejects

The Devil's Rejects: Director's Cut

The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)

The Locket

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Polar Express

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy

The Roaring Twenties

The Set-Up

The Town

The Unsuspected

The Wolfman

The Women (1939)

They Live by Night

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Woman Is Dangerous

Where Danger Lives

November 2

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)

Past Lives (A24)

Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)

November 3

Barney's World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)

I Am Curious Johnny

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)

November 4

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)

Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A

November 5

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)

Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)

November 6

A Man Called Otto

Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)

Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 7

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

Materialists (A24)

The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)

November 8

Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)

November 9

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

November 10

Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 12

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)

Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)

Homestead Rescue, Season 13 (Discovery)

November 13

Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

November 14

Eddington (A24)

One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)

Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

The Seduction (HBO Original)

November 15

The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)

November 18

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)

November 20

Missing (2023)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

November 21

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)

November 22

Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)

November 26

Flight Risk (Lionsgate)

November 28

Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

November 30

OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (OWN)