Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are very similar movies. They’re both the third parts of trilogies, they both begin with their heroes off on side quests, they include the heroes’ final conversations with their mentors (and with Force Ghosts of their other mentors). The heroes’ learn information that clarifies their origins, while the rest of the good guys go on a mission and receive aid from a planet’s native population (and also from Lando Calrissian). And on and on and on.

There’s one scene though that’s very different in Return of the Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and it’s why one scene remains beloved and the other does not. It has to do with the way the films reveal their heroes’ previously hidden origins. In the video below, we break down those two scenes, why one became iconic and the other felt disastrous:

