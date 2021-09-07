‘Shang-Chi’s Post-Credits Cameo Raises a Huge Marvel Question

The following post contains major SPOILERS for the end credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. You have been warned.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ends with a surprise appearance from Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers, who discuss a mysterious signal emanating from the ten rings. (We’ve already discussed this in another blog post and video.) But there’s an interesting question that this scene raised that we haven’t talked about before. Namely: What happened to the Hulk?

When we last saw Mark Ruffalo in a Marvel movie, he was still the “Professor Hulk” from Avengers: Endgame, a figure that supposedly fused the best of Bruce Banner and the best of the Hulk into a single body. At that time, he was the Hulk 24/7. Now, in Shang-Chi, he’s back to being puny Bruce Banner again. But what happened to him in the interim to spark the change? And what could that change mean for the She-Hulk TV series and the future of Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That’s the subject of our latest Shang-Chi video. Watch it below:

