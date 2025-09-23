‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Casts New Villain

A brand new villain has been added into the mix for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Deadline reports Black Lightning star Marvin Jones III has been cast to play Tombstone in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tombstone, AKA Lonnie Lincoln, is a New York crime boss and Marvel bad guy with superhuman strength. He often battles Spidey, as well as Daredevil, in Marvel Comics.

The character made his big-screen debut in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but Brand New Day will mark his first live-action appearance on screen.

Jones III will technically reprise the character of Tombstone, as he voiced the animated version of the villain in Into the Spider-Verse.

In that film, Tombstone is one of Kingpin’s personal bodyguards. The character appears at the beginning of the film during Kingpin’s murder of Spider-Man (Peter Parker) at Alchemax, then later during the attack at Aunt May’s house.

It’s also reported that Jones III will voice Tombstone again in the upcoming third Spider-Verse entry, Beyond the Spider-Verse, scheduled for release in June 2027.

Production on Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland, has been paused for a little over a week after lead star Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, suffered an injury on set last Friday (September 10).

The actor was rushed to a local hospital reportedly following a botched stunt, where he was treated for a minor concussion before being released.

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

