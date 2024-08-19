‘The Acolyte’ Canceled at Disney+

The Acolyte will not get a second season.

The latest Star Wars television show will reportedly not return for further episodes — even though the series ended on multiple cliffhangers. They will apparently never get resolved, at least not on The Acolyte.

That’s according to Deadline, who reports that Lucasfilm has chosen “not to proceed with a second season of the Star Wars offshoot.” They claim that after a strong start with viewers, “The Acolyte could not sustain the momentum, dropping out of the [Nielsen] Top 10 in Week 3 and staying off before returning at No. 10 after the release of the finale.” (They also note that its performance is “believed to be the lowest for a Star Wars series finale.”)

The news has to be considered a disappointment, as The Acolyte had a major creative pedigree, including Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, and a cast that included Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Manny Jacinto. Despite impressive fight sequences, an intriguing villain played by Jacinto, and plenty of mysterious subplots, the show also struggled to connect with some viewers.

Perhaps most disappointing, though, is the fact, that the series will leave behind numerous unresolved storylines. The final episode teased major new directions for its two lead characters, twin sisters Mae and Osha (Stenberg), and featured cameos from the long-discussed but never seen Darth Sidious, plus good old Master Yoda. How both of these characters fit into the events of the first season will now not be explained — or if they are, that will have to come in a comic or a novel or some other ancillary Star Wars content.

Star Wars still has numerous shows planned for Disney+ in the future. Andor will return for a second season, and a new series titled Skeleton Crew is set to debut on the streaming service on December 3 of this year. Although it hasn’t been finalized yet, a second season of Ahsoka is being developed as well.

