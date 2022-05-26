Star Wars Announces New Disney+ Series, ‘Skeleton Crew’

Just about a week ago, word leaked that director Jon Watts had left the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Star Wars galaxy. When he dropped out of directing Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie after helming three consecutive Spider-Man films, Watts shifted over to Star Wars, where he was secretly working on a previously unannounced TV series for Disney+.

Well, now it’s been announced. At Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm officially unveiled what is now dubbed Skeleton Crew. (Previously, its working title was Grammar Rodeo, a Simpsons reference.) They also revealed the show, from Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, will star none other than Fantastic Beasts star Jude Law.

As for the show itself, here was what was previously revealed about the show a week or two ago:

The show takes place during the post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian, but its plot remains a secret. It’s created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ for Marvel ...Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.

It’s not clear yet who Law is playing on the show. (Obviously, it’s not one of the kids who’s coming of age in the world of Star Wars.)

It’s a little disappointing that yet another Star Wars show is set at the same time period as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka, just because the more shows Lucasfilm makes during that period the less special they feel (and the more it feels like they’re deliberately trying to make some kind of epic Avengers-esque crossover between them). But Watts is a gifted director, and he’s good at coming-of-age stories. That much, at least, will be a new twist for Star Wars. (Unless you count, y’know, the original Star Wars.)

Skeleton Crew will be streaming on Disney+ some time in 2023.

