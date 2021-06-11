‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 7 Easter Egg

Look carefully at the drink dispensers in the background of this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Do they seem familiar? They should. They’re the same ones you can see in the famous Mos Eisley cantina from way back in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. They’re made out of the heads of IG droids, and serve as a warning to all droids that they’re not welcome in bars.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs featured in Episode 7 of The Bad Batch. In the video below we run through all the Star Wars references, secrets, and references featured in “Battle Scars,” including the mention of a planet that was first discussed in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, plus the callbacks to A New Hope, The Phantom Menace, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Watch it here:

