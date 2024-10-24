I’m in for one long day in the Emerald City.

As part of an all-out marketing blitz, Wicked has teamed with Starbucks to create two themed beverages inspired by the upcoming musical movie. Like so much of what the Wicked marketing team has produced this fall, one of these beverages is green and the other is pink, in honor of the film’s two heroines, Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande). They look ... intense.

I know from intense movie foods. I’ve eaten breakfasts inspired by all four members of the Fantastic Four (plus Doctor Doom!) in one sitting. I ate onion-flavored Glass Onion ice cream. (You know why they don’t make onion ice cream? I do!) I ate an entire Calzony in the shape of The Batman logo. (An entire Calzony! And I still haven’t been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. Unbelievable.) You think two Starbucks drinks scare me?

Actually, looking at the colors of these things ... maybe they do a little.

Will I, like Glinda and Elphaba, be changed for good? That depends. Would you call ingesting a total of 480 calories and 270 mg of caffeine in one sitting as a change for good? If so, then yes.

Let’s check out these two Wicked drinks, see how they compare with the pictures on the Starbucks website, and determine whether we think they’ll be ... popular. (I know about popular.)

