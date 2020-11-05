Technically speaking, the Star Wars Skywalker Saga ended with The Rise of Skywalker last fall. But apparently the story does continue (non-canonically, since these are, like, toys) in this month’s The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+. The official plot synopsis attached to the new trailer says the special is set “directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” (As you can see from the trailer, Rey also has the new yellow lightsaber she showed off at the end of the film too.)

The special follows Rey as she finds a way to revisit events of Star Wars movies past, plus lots of references to the original, terrible Star Wars Holiday Special that you all know and love to hate. The show also features the voices of Star Wars stars Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO). Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ on November 17.