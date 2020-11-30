‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 13: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian “Chapter 13 - The Jedi.”

At long last, Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in “Chapter 13,” where she was played by Rosario Dawson. Ahsoka’s debut is just one of the many many references to the history of Star Wars in this episode of The Mandalorian. For example, the title of the chapter, “The Jedi,” could refer to Ahsoka. But hardcore Star Wars fans know Ahsoka left the Jedi Order. So it could actually refer to the larger group of Jedi who are so important to Baby Yoda’s backstory. Or it could even refer to Baby Yoda himself, as we finally learn his secret origin in this episode.

The latest video from Ryan Arey and the ScreenCrush video team dives into all those secrets and Easter eggs and more. Did you catch the foreshadowing that Admiral Thrawn would be referenced? Did you spot the references to Frank Herbert’s Dune? How about the callbacks to Season 1 and the bond between Mando and Baby Yoda — excuse us, Grogu? If you missed any of them, watch them in the video below:

