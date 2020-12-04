The following video contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian “Chapter 14 - The Tragedy.”

On another shocking episode of The Mandalorian the world finally saw Boba Fett, back after decades “dead” at the bottom of the Sarlacc pit. But there was a lot more to “Chapter 14 - The Tragedy” than that.

The new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, breaks down all the Easter eggs, homages, and Star Wars secrets in the latest episode of The Mandalorian. We reveal where this episode’s planet first appeared, both in the pre-Disney and current Star Wars continuity, and how they connect to real-life locations on Earth. We tried to make sense of the episode’s various alien languages, with limited success, and we also explore the importance of circles in Jedi culture, discuss the return of Fennec, and all of Boba Fett’s backstory. Want to know where Boba Fett’s two new weapons came from? We’ll tell you below.

If you liked our latest video on The Mandalorian Easter eggs, check out some of our other videos, including our recap about Ahsoka Tano and her connection to The Mandalorian, our video explaining everything you need to know about Bo-Katan, and our recap of the history of Mandalore in Star Wars. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Fridays on Disney+.