‘The Mandalorian’ Could Have a Huge Connection to Darth Maul

The Mandalorian might have wrapped up its first season last fall, and the next season might not be due until next fall, but people are still obsessed with the hit Disney+ series.

Case in point: One eagle-eyed fan on Reddit thinks the show could have a huge connection to Darth Maul, the famous Sith from The Phantom Menace (and later the animated TV series The Clone Wars), which we’ve only just begun to see play out. This video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down the theory, and gives you all the background you need to know about Maul if you haven’t seen what he’s been up to since The Phantom Menace.

Watch it below:

