This Is the Way to New ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Images

The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer is here. (Or, more accurately, here.) But who is that mysterious Jedi?

That’s one of the big questions about the new season of the show — and right now, we don’t have any answers for you beyond the fact that the actress playing her is WWE wrestler Sasha Banks. On Monday Night Raw, Banks’ character is known as the “Legit Boss” so maybe this is, like, “Lee-Git Bossk”? (These are the jokes, folks.)

No matter who Banks’ character is, there are a whole bunch of new official images of the show to check out along with the new trailer. There are speeder bikes and Stormtroopers, Tusken Raiders and the evil Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), the returning Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) — and, of course, lots of new shots of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda (as himself). We like the one of them walking off into the distance together, like something out of a weird Star Wars remake of Casablanca.

Check them all out below:

In case you missed it, or you want to see the shots in action one more time, here’s The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer again:

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30. Star Wars! We can’t wait.