The latest episode of The Mandalorian features a bunch of huge developments for the world of Star Wars. It shows us what could be the first steps toward the New Republic becoming the First Order. It may tease just how (somehow) Palpatine returned in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And it teases that a big Mandalorian prophecy that we’ve heard about before from the Armorer is starting to come true.

Those are just a few of the Easter eggs, references, and little details you might have missed in the new episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 19 - The Convert.” In our latest Mandalorian video, we break down all those moments, plus many more. We look at the religious symbolism that’s infused this season of the show, the callback to Star Wars Galaxies, and all the material from the show that comes from Star Wars: Rebels. Watch the full video below:

