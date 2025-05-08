‘Thunderbolts’: What Happens Next?

This post contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*, including a discussion of its post-credits scene. How are you going to talk about what happens next in the MCU without talking about what happens at the end of Thunderbolts?

Thunderbolts* ends with a whopper of a post-credits scene — literally the longest in the history of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe — setting up both The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday. But that leaves us with all sorts of questions. Such as: Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes used to be friends. Now they’re fighting over the rights to the Avengers name? Why don’t they just join forces?

In our latest video for Thunderbolts, we’re going to answer that question, and throw out a few theories about what that major post-credits scene means for the Fantastic Four’s arrival in the MCU, and how that team will also factor into the battle between the two teams of Avengers.

Watch our full post-credits scene and theory breakdown video below:

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to open in theaters everywhere on July 25.

