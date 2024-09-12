‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Teases a Huge Marvel Villain

The new trailer for Venom: The Last Dance reveals that one of Marvel Comics’ biggest new villains is going to appear in the film.

That would be Knull, who in recent years has taken on larger and larger importance in Venom comics, and in wider Marvel Comics in general. First fully introduced in 2018, Knull is the creator of symbiotes like the one bonded to Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock; in The Last Dance — which is certainly presenting itself as the final Venom movie, at least with Hardy’s version of the character — more and more symbiotes come to Earth looking to escape from their “creator.”

While there isn’t a clear glimpse of him in the film’s final trailer, Venom explicitly states that said creator is Knull. You can watch the clip below:

After his initial introduction, Knull wound up headlining his own major Marvel crossover in 2020 and 2021 called King in Black, where he and his symbiotes invade Earth, putting him into conflict with the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men. I wouldn’t expect any of those characters to show up in The Last Dance; this is a Sony movie, and outside of the MCU. But it would be interesting if Sony tried to turn Knull into their Thanos as a threat their various Spider-Man spinoff characters must team up to stop.

Here is The Last Dance’s official synopsis:

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance is scheduled to open in theaters on October 25.

