‘WandaVision’ Announces Season 1 Premiere Date

It’s been a long time since we got anything new from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — since July 2, 2019 to be precise, when Spider-Man: Far From Home premiered in theaters. Since then, numerous films and series, including Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, have been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, the MCU has an official return date. On Twitter, Marvel revealed that WandaVision, featuring the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision from The Avengers series, will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15. The tweet teases than on that date “a new era” in the MCU arrives:

Marvel also revealed several new images from the six-part series:

Wirth this announcement, that means that 2020 is officially the first year without anything from the MCU since 2009, the year between The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man 2. Most calendar years since then have featured two or even three Marvel movies. 2019 had three movies, including the gigantic Avengers: Endgame. 2020 had bupkis.

Here is WandaVision’s official synopsis:

“WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

