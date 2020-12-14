‘WandaVision’ Trailer: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Secret

In Marvel Comics, Wanda Maximoff has “hex” powers — the ability to change reality. The trailer for WandaVision gives us a glimpse of the character doing just that, with the world around her shifting between eras of sitcom TV. It looks like she’s created a perfect like for her and Vision inside some kind of pocket reality.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, secrets, and Marvel references in this new WandaVision trailer. In the video below, we also speculate why the whole series looks like old TV shows, explore the symbolism of Wanda pushing her and Vision’s bed together, and discuss the backstory behind Wanda and Vision’s children, and how that leads to Avengers Disassembled and House of M. We also speculate on which character in the cast might secretly be playing Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who has a long backstory with the Wanda of the comics. Watch:

If you liked this video on all the Easter eggs in the new WandaVision trailer, check out more of our videos below, like our previous WandaVision trailer breakdown, our essay on how Electro might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and our comparison between Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15.