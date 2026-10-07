The Super Bowl is coming to streaming.

ESPN is broadcasting the Super Bowl in 2027 for the first time, but Disney+ subscribers will also be able to stream the big game as well.

Disney and the NFL announced today that next year’s Super Bowl LXI will be broadcast simultaneously on ABC, ESPN, and stream on Disney+. The feed for all three will feature commentary from Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge.

If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch the Super Bowl there; there is no special “Super Bowl tier” required, or anything like that.

Disney also announced that they would stream two Monday Night Football games on Disney+ this year. In Week 7 (October 26), the Cowboys at the Eagles will be streamed on the service, with a second game to be announced later in the season.

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This year’s Super Bowl aired on NBC and streamed on the company’s Peacock streaming service. In 2025, the game was on Fox and Tubi. We all eagerly await the bright streaming future where the Super Bowl airs on Hoopla.

Super Bowl LXI will air on ESPN, ABC, and Disney+ on February 14, 2027. Yes, the Super Bowl falls on Valentine’s Day next year. That’s going to go great for everyone, I am sure. And Disney also promises an “expanding roster of domestic and global live sports available on Disney+,” so presumably there’s more events like this to come in the future.

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