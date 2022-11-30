‘Willow’ Series Debuts on Disney Plus

Some 35 years after the original film came out, Willow finally continues — on Disney+.

The sequel television series to the ’80s cult classic premiered on the streaming service today. It once again stars Warwick Davis as the title character, a sorcerer who goes on a great quest in a fantasy world. The concept for Willow was originally hatched by George Lucas in the 1970s; after the wild success of Star Wars, he co-wrote the original movie and produced it through his Lucasfilm company. Disney revived the franchise after it purchased Lucasfilm several years ago; Jonathan Kasdan, the son of Lucas’ frequent collaborator Lawrence Kasdan, developed the new show, which is also called Willow.

If it’s been a while since you watched the original Willow, this video will recap everything you need to know about it — and about Disney+’s new show — in 11 minutes.

Here is the recent trailer for Disney+’s Willow:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

The first two episodes of Willow are available now. The rest of the episodes will premiere weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+. The full season will be six episodes long.

