In between the original Star Wars trilogy and the prequels, George Lucas spent about 15 years making other projects and building Lucasfilm and its various subsidiaries. One of his most ambitious endeavors in that period was Willow, a large-scale fantasy about a dwarf (Warwick Davis) who becomes a sorcerer who saves a baby from an evil queen.

While Willow was not as popular or as successful as Star Wars, it was a modest box-office hit, and became a popular movie of the era on home video. So when Disney was pilfering its corporate back catalogue for things that it could bring back on streaming, Willow rose to the top of the list — with Davis back as Willow Ufgood in a new adventure (and a TV series this time, rather than a movie).

The show’s first teaser just premiered at Star Wars Celebration, and it features the first look at Davis back in character as Willow for the first time in several decades. And he looks pretty good! Take a look at the trailer below:

Here is Willow’s official synopsis:

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

The Willow series premieres on Disney+ on November 30.

