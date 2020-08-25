Someone Recut ‘Avengers’ To Look Like a Zack Snyder Movie

With the upcoming movie of DC Comics’ The Flash, Warner Bros. has announced its intent to fully explore the DC Multiverse in movies; to showcase characters audiences love in multiple versions all at the same time. You might see Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman months removed from Ben Affleck’s Batfleck and Michael Keaton’s older Dark Knight in The Flash.

The possibilities once you begin to accept the idea of multiple realities are basically endless. Just think of all the universes out there: A universe where Ben Affleck made his version of The Batman. A universe where James Cameron actually directed the Spider-Man movie he spent much of the 1990s developing. A universe where Marvel went bankrupt in the 1990s and DC bought its characters and combined its superheroes into their own universe.

Or what about a universe where Zack Snyder directed Avengers: Endgame instead of Justice League? That is the wild alternate reality on display in this YouTube video, which creates a new teaser for Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War in the style of the new teaser for Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League. Watch:

It’s amazing what a little Leonard Cohen, some creative editing, and a lot of close-ups of superheroes looking sad or angry will do for you. At the very least, you can’t say Snyder doesn’t have a distinctive authorial style. Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max in 2021.