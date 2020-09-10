‘Obi-Wan’ Series Will Be One ‘Standalone Season’

In early 2020, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ was suddenly put “on hold” right as the show looked to be gearing up for production. Rumors swirled, and when the dust settled the show’s original writer, Hossein Amini, was replaced by Joby Harold. Then the pandemic hit, and the story faded to the background.

This week, we finally got an update on the show’s progress from Ewan McGregor. While discussing his new Apple TV+ series Long Way Up with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that his Obi-Wan show is still moving forward and gearing up for production to now begin in the spring of 2021. Saying he was “really excited” about the show, McGregor also revealed that the current plan is for Obi-Wan to be a miniseries, not an ongoing show on Disney+ like The Mandalorian:

McGregor noted there aren't any plans, yet, for a second season of Obi-Wan. ‘As I understand, it's a standalone season,’ he said. ‘We'll see. Who knows?’

McGregor remains a busy actor with a thriving film career who also likes to occasionally record himself traveling on a motorcycle for shows like Long Way Up, meaning it might be difficult to lock him into a regular TV schedule. If Obi-Wan is a hit, it’s probably much more feasible that it becomes an irregular series of miniseries, with Obi-Wan getting into occasional adventures when McGregor’s hectic life allows. Either way, they gotta make the first season of the series first, something that has not ben particularly easy so far.